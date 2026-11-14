undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kickoff Moved to 5:30 p.m. for UCF Football vs. Arizona State
By Ken Landis,11 days ago
The Big 12 Conference, along with UCF and Arizona State, have shifted the kickoff time for the Saturday, Nov. 14 contest to 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. UCF and Arizona State's kickoff time shifts back two hours and changes networks as the Big 12 announced a pair of adjusted kickoff times due to Friday’s national FAA ground stop on all air travel. The official announcement from the Big 12 came late Friday night.