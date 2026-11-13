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Illinois Medicaid Filled Nearly 1 Million Prescriptions for Leading GLP-1 Drugs Before the FDA’s Vision Loss Warning
By Howard Ankin,9 days ago
Illinois Medicaid paid for 993,119 prescriptions for nine leading GLP-1 drugs between 2022 and 2025, at a gross cost of $1.1 billion. Every one was filled before November 9, 2026, when the FDA ordered manufacturers to add a warning about a rare form of permanent vision loss called NAION. Ankin...
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