undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NVIDIA Leadership Transition and Regulatory Inquiries: A Status Report
7 days ago
NVIDIA has entered a period of significant leadership transition following the immediate resignation of Jensen Huang from his roles as president, CEO, and board member. The company has appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO, while Harvey Jones has been designated as the first board chair. The official company announcement provided no specific reason for Huang’s departure. While the board stated that it expects operations, customer commitments, and product roadmaps to continue without interruption, this remains a corporate projection rather than a guaranteed outcome.