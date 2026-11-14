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Texas Panhandle High School Football: Friday Bi-District round scores
By Zach Woodard,12 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The high school football playoffs featured 46 teams across the NewsChannel 10 viewing area, with teams playing on Thursday and Friday. 36 Texas teams and four Oklahoma schools began postseason play, while three New Mexico teams entered the second round, two competed in the third round and one played for a state championship.
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