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Devin Booker’s clutch scoring carries Suns amid starting lineup woes
By John Voita,12 days ago
Booker’s improved decision-making against double teams has been as impressive as his recent scoring efficiency. As precious seconds ticked off the clock late in Thursday night’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets, it was abundantly clear that Charlotte was attempting to intentionally foul Devin Booker. And Booker? He was ready and willing to accept that foul.