undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Haughton, Parkway trade punch after punch, playoff game decided by late 2-point conversion attempt
By ROY LANG III,12 days ago
HAUGHTON -- Friday's offenses could not be stopped. Score after score after score after score. Seven for Parkway. Seven for Haughton. It was only fitting, the play that decided the LHSAA Non-Select Division I first-round playoff game was made by an offensive player. On defense. Haughton wide receiver Ethan Johnson,...