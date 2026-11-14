undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
At These Seven Old-School Nevada Diners, The Soup Of The Day Still Comes From A Real Kitchen Pot
12 days ago
Some diner soups come out of a giant can, and you can usually tell. The seven Nevada diners on this list still make theirs in the kitchen, the old-fashioned way. From a pie-loving cafe near Hoover Dam to a casino counter in downtown Reno, each one keeps a pot going for regulars and road trippers alike. If a warm bowl and a fair price sound good, save this list for your next drive across the Silver State.
3