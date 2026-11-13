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What Those Late-Night Coyote Howls Near Your Michigan Home Are Really Telling You
By Nora Lindqvist,9 days ago
You are settling in for the night when a wild, wavering howl drifts through the dark. It is easy to wonder what it means and whether something is close to your door. Fall is a busy time in the coyote year, so the sounds can feel extra common. Here is what a howl can tell you, what it cannot, and what to do if you ever see a coyote.
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