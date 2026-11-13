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I Have a Small Note For This Guy Who Rode Every Regional Rail Line in 2 Days to Raise Awareness for SEPTA Funding
By Matt Schultz,10 days ago
I have a small piece of constructive criticism for this guy who spent a whole lot of time on trains this week:. Long story short, self-described public transit nerd Rich Temple challenged himself to ride every Regional Rail line in just two days with one goal in mind: to raise awareness of SEPTA’s “Accelerate” plan, a new proposal from the transit company that lays out the myriad of improvements they could make with more funding: