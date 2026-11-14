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LADWP Reminds Owens Valley Customers How to Prepare for and Stay Safe During a Power Outage
By News Staff,11 days ago
LADWP Reminds Owens Valley Customers How to Prepare for and Stay Safe During a Power Outage. Experiencing an outage? Be prepared by following these tips:. Report an outage by calling 1-800-992-8331 (Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) and (833) 325-2397 after hours. Subscribe to Inyo County’s new Genasys Protect™ enhanced...