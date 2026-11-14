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DeHoff Insulation is Chamber’s member of the month
12 days ago
Pictured celebrating DeHoff Insulation as Member of the Month are, from left to right, Ben Renkenberger, Chamber Ambassador and United Way of Wells County; Danielle Thompson, Flag Star Bank and Chamber Ambassador; Keith Muhlenkamp, First Source Bank, Chamber Ambassador and Board Member; Erica Lehman, Lehman Appraisals and Chamber Ambassador; Erin Prible, Chamber of Commerce; Scott…