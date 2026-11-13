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Inyo National Forest Pile Burning in Reds Meadow
By News Staff,9 days ago
Bishop, California, November 13, 2026— Inyo National Forest employees will begin pile burning efforts in the Reds Meadow Valley starting as early as November 14th. Favorable weather along with cold overnight temperatures has made for good conditions to continue this much needed forest health fuels reduction project. Crews will burn piles in the area for as long as conditions allow.