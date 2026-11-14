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As I See It: Preparing Together
By A commentry by Peggy Eddy,11 days ago
Preparing for our own death or that of a spouse can feel harder than preparing for a potentially catastrophic event such as El Niño, an earthquake, or a fire. It’s much easier to fill up sandbags than to start a conversation about losing someone we love. No one likes to think or talk about death. However, as Benjamin Franklin wrote in 1789, “Nothing is certain except death and taxes.” That quote makes preparing together even more important.