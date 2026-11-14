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King Tide Hike ...
By Tijuana Estuary Education/Interpretation,11 days ago
Kick off your Thanksgiving holiday with one of nature’s most spectacular phenomena. Join California State Parks and the San Diego Natural History Museum at the Tijuana Estuary for a morning hike during a King Tide, the highest tides of the year. We are expecting one of the highest measurements ever recorded here, at almost 9 feet. Tijuana Estuary Education/Interpretation.