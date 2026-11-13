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Columbus Wakes Up Soaked, Braces for Sharp Chill and First Flakes
By Maya Collins,7 days ago
Columbus saw light rain and fog early Thursday. At 7:51 a.m., John Glenn Columbus International Airport reported 46 degrees, northwest winds at 17 mph gusting to 28 mph, and visibility of 5 miles. The National Weather Service’s midday forecast calls for spotty showers this afternoon, with a high near 53 degrees. Airport observations and the latest Columbus forecast show the morning conditions and afternoon outlook.