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Denver Tames the Lindenwood Lions 6-3
By LetsGoDU,12 days ago
The final score was not indicative of the Denver-Lindenwood game Friday night at Magness Arena. The visiting Lions created a number of Grade-A scoring chances, clogged up passing lanes and controlled the tempo for much of the game. Who else but Jaxon Rudolph broke open the tight game in the third period with an even-strength goal, 4-2, Denver. A shorty by Denver and an insurance tally sealed Lindenwood’s fate, final score 6-3.
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