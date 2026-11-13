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Men's soccer to open NCAA Tournament at home this weekend
8 days ago
NORTHFIELD, Minn. – The second-ranked St. Olaf College men's soccer team will begin the 2026 NCAA Division III Men's Soccer Championship by hosting a four-team pod on the opening weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14-15. After earning an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, St. Olaf (17-0-4) will host Grinnell (14-4-2) in the opening game of the day on Saturday at 11 a.m. After that, UW-Superior (16-3-3) will meet Loras College (14-3-2) at 1:30 p.m. The two advancing teams will meet for a spot in the sectional rounds at 1 p.m. on Sunday.