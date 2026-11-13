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ADK Health invites community to National Rural Health Day celebration Nov. 19
By News Report,10 days ago
Allison White and Carl Bowen of Adirondack Health’s nutritional services team, with sweat treats at last year’s National Rural Healthcare celebration at Adirondack Medical Center. — SARANAC LAKE | Adirondack Health and the Adirondack Health Foundation invite the community to celebrate National Rural Health Day on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main lobby of Adirondack Medical Center.
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