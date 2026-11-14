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Warriors Drop Five Set Heartbreaker To Siena
11 days ago
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — The Merrimack College women's volleyball team fell in five sets to the Siena Saints Friday night on the road by set scores of 22-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21, 16-14. It was all Warriors through the first two sets of action as the Warriors would take sets one and two 25-22 both frames. The Warriors leaned heavily on junior outside hitter Mckenna Shotwell who tied her season high tonight with 20 kills, while also adding on 16 digs to make it a double double. Shotwell had some assistance from freshman outside hitter Tami Afolalu who had another double digit showing with 17 kills. Senior setter Sophia DeBonis set a career high on the night with 35 assists. The Saints would then pull off the comeback and take sets three, four, and five.