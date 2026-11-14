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Former Sumner County Schools employee arrested for child sex crimes
12 days ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Sumner County Schools employee has been arrested in Hendersonville on multiple charges related to sex crimes against minors. According to the Hendersonville Police Department, 43-year-old Jesse Shipley has been charged with child sexual abuse (one count), statutory rape by an authority figure (six counts), aggravated statutory rape (six counts), especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means (five counts), sexual exploitation of a minor (one count), exploitation of a minor by electronic means (four counts) and official misconduct (one count).