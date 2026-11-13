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Canisius alum Grace Greenan goes mainstream with hit single
4 days ago
Canisius University’s A Cappella club, the CrescenDON’Ts, will be performing this Saturday, Nov. 14 in the Montante Cultural Center at 7 p.m. After a semester of hard work and dedication to their craft, the DON’Ts can finally show us what they’ve been working on. This talented group of performers has been all about the music since their inception, and one of their alums has really been taking this to heart.