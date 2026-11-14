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Hamilton County sheriff says Ohio gun bill could hamper police investigations
By Mike Schell,12 days ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said suppressors could make it harder for ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, to detect gunshots if a bill awaiting Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature becomes law. Senate Bill 214 would remove firearm mufflers, suppressors and sawed-off firearms from Ohio’s classification of dangerous...
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