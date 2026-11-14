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Need to Know: No. 13 Kentucky football hosts Florida for the 2nd consecutive season
By Kara Roberts,12 days ago
This Saturday, Nov. 14, the Florida Gators (5-4, 3-4 SEC) return to Kroger Field for the second year in a row to face the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2, 5-2 SEC). Head coach Jon Sumrall and the Gators will travel to Lexington to face the Wildcats at 6:15 p.m. EST in a sold-out Kroger Field. The matchup marks Kentucky’s third consecutive sold-out home night game, the Cats remain undefeated in this atmosphere during the 2026 season.