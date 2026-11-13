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INDY NXT Reveals 15-Race 2027 Schedule With Four Doubleheaders
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
INDYCAR’s 2027 INDY NXT season will feature 15 races across 11 venues, including four doubleheaders and a mix of street circuits, road courses and ovals. The series opens March 7 in St. Petersburg and concludes Labor Day weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. FOX Sports will televise every race as INDY NXT continues to serve as a pipeline to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.