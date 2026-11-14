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Kalitta, Capps, Glenn, and Herrera Open In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in No. 1 Spots
By Drag Illustrated via Drag Illustrated,12 days ago
By Drag Illustrated via Drag Illustrated | Drag Racing News, Opinion, Interviews, Photos, Videos and More, 5h ago. Reigning Top Fuel world champ Doug Kalitta powered to the provisional No. 1 position on Friday at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, staying in the championship hunt to open this weekend’s In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals. Ron Capps (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are also the provisional No. 1 qualifiers at the last of 20 races during the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and the sixth race in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. The second session in both Top Fuel and Funny Car were canceled due to weather. During Friday’s lone…