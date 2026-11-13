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Three F1 Seats Still Open for 2027: Bearman, Lawson and Lindblad
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
Three Formula 1 seats remain unsettled for 2027: Oliver Bearman’s at Haas and Liam Lawson’s and Arvid Lindblad’s at Racing Bulls. Bearman has the strongest case to stay at Haas, while Lawson’s results have not secured him a commitment from Red Bull. Lindblad is a promising rookie, and Formula 2 standout Nikola Tsolov is a possible replacement. The author’s preferred lineup keeps Bearman and Lindblad, with Tsolov taking Lawson’s seat—but Lawson could stay if Red Bull gives Tsolov another year to develop.