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Jeff Stange: Mechanical Crews Drive Drag Racing, Back 30 Under 30
By BVM Sportsdesk,,9 days ago
Strange Engineering President Jeff Stange backs Drag Illustrated’s 30 Under 30 to spotlight the mechanics, builders and crew members who keep drag racing moving. Drawing on a lifetime in the family business, he sees supporting young people’s hands-on skills as a responsibility to pass the sport’s community and legacy to the next generation—not a sales strategy.
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