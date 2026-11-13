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Carl Stevens Jr.’s 2018 World Series of Pro Mod Triumph
By BVM Sportsdesk,,10 days ago
Carl Stevens Jr. won the 2018 World Series of Pro Mod with a car he built, tuned and drove, beating a deep field that included defending champion Mike Bowman and Erica Enders. His final-round 5.856-second pass at 246.26 mph secured the $100,000 prize and set a Bandimere Speedway Pro Mod record. The victory validated Stevens’ hands-on approach—and became a defining moment he shared with his father, Carl Sr., who helped build the car.