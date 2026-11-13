undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MSC Cruise Ship Finally Departs Miami After Being Detained by U.S. Coast Guard for “Deficiencies”
By Editor recommendations,7 days ago
After the last 11-night sailing was canceled, MSC Poesia is back at sea on a 10-night cruise out of PortMiami. The ship had been docked for 11 days (from November 1 to November 12) after the U.S. Coast Guard determined that unnamed "deficiencies with systems on board" would not allow the MSC Cruises vessel to sail.