undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Milwaukee Readies Zoning Code Rewrite as City Plans Public Meetings Next Week
By Rachel Emerson,11 days ago
Milwaukee officials are preparing to rewrite the city's zoning code for the first time in more than two decades, and residents will get their first look at the proposed changes Monday, Nov. 16. The Department of City Development says the update is the next step after the city adopted its Housing Element plan last year, and it marks the formal start of turning that policy document into actual zoning law.
1