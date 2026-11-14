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Learning the lessons that matter most
12 days ago
Much has been said about the importance of education, leadership, and preparing students for successful careers. These are goals that are central to the mission of higher education. Some of life’s most meaningful lessons cannot be found in a textbook, taught through a lecture, or measured on an exam. They are learned through experience, through relationships, and through witnessing the extraordinary goodness that exists in others. We live in a society where, in many cases, we fail to recognize all that is good. I’m hopeful that my columns can remind us.