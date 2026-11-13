undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Market Surge Lifts New York City Spending Plan to $129.2 Billion Amid Agency Savings Shortfall
By 5TC Team,7 days ago
Strong gains across major financial markets have propelled New York City’s municipal budget past the $129 billion mark, even as city officials grapple with lagging agency cost-cutting efforts and widening long-term deficits. Mayor Zohran Mamdani unveiled the updated $129.2 billion financial blueprint yesterday during City Hall’s routine mid-year budget modification, reflecting an expansion of more than $3 billion from earlier spending estimates.