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Above & Beyond Bring ABGT700 Performances to London for Special Anjunabeats Event
By Press Release,12 days ago
After severe winds disrupted Above & Beyond’s landmark Group Therapy 700 celebration at The Gorge Amphitheatre in September, three Anjunabeats artists finally got the opportunity to share the performances they had spent months preparing. On October 29, ilan Bluestone, J Ribbon and Oliver Smith reunited in London for ABGT700.2, a special 700-capacity event created to give each artist the chance to finish what they started.