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Google Wallet Integration Brings Financial Insights to Gemini App
By Jessie A Ellis,12 days ago
Google has announced the integration of Google Wallet with its Gemini app, enabling U.S. users to receive personalized financial insights based on their spending habits. This new feature, rolling out on November 13, 2026, allows users to connect their financial accounts securely via Plaid, enhancing the app's ability to provide tailored responses for personal finance management.