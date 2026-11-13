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Expedia Confirms Massive Data Breach, Potentially Millions Of Customer Records Leaked
By The Points Pundit,7 days ago
Disclosure: The Points Pundit receives NO compensation from credit card affiliate partnerships. This article is meant for information purposes only and doesn’t constitute personal finance, legal, health or investment advice. Please consult a licensed professional for advice pertaining to your situation. Expedia Group has confirmed that attackers gained access...