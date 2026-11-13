undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Two Children, Two Adults Hospitalized After Aurora School Bus Crash
By Ethan Morgan,9 days ago
Two adults and two children were taken to a hospital Thursday evening after a multi-vehicle crash involving an Aurora Public Schools bus near Iliff and Tower Roads. Aurora police said four people, including two children, were hospitalized after the crash, KDVR reported. A preliminary investigation indicated four vehicles were involved. Fifteen people were on the bus.