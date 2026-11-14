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Alice Lloyd College Round Ball Preview: Lawrence County Girls Basketball
By Makenzie Freeman,12 days ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County went 12-17 last season, and looks to build on experience as they enter the 2026-27 campaign. The Lady Bulldogs graduated leading scorer Brooke Marcum, who averaged nearly 18 points per game, but return four of their top five scorers, including Jada Patton, who averaged nearly 17 points per game and 4.3 rebounds a season ago.