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John Fisher agrees to sell San Jose Earthquakes to Alden co-founder Heath Freeman in reported $625m deal
By Tom Hindle,12 days ago
John Fisher and his partners have agreed to sell the San Jose Earthquakes and PayPal Park to Heath Freeman, president and co-founder of Alden Global Capital, the club announced Friday. The deal is reported to be worth $625 million, according to the San Francisco Chronicle and Sportico, and is expected to close in the coming weeks, bringing nearly two decades of Fisher’s ownership to an end.