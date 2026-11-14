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Governor Pritzker tells Trump administration to “cut the crap” about blame for the temporary ground stop at airports Friday
By Michele McCormack MRN EXECUTIVE EDITOR,12 days ago
WASHINGTON D.C. – Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy says at around 3:36 p.m. Friday, TRACON (Terminal Radar Approach Control) and En Route Centers had data inconsistencies from the radars in communication with airplanes. As a precaution, the FAA issued a ground stop. More than 3,000 airplanes were in the...
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