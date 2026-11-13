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Former Greeneville Sun Publisher Sentenced After Alford Plea Agreement
By Bobby Rader,9 days ago
Former Greeneville Sun Publisher Paul Mauney, originally charged with twelve sex related crimes, has been sentenced to ten years with a 30% release eligibility date as part of an Alford Plea agreed to by the state and his defense attorney. As part of the agreement, he will spend six months behind bars with the remainder of the time on felony probation. He will also be a registered sex offender.