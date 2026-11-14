undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Miracle on the Mississippi’ as all passengers from cruise ship accounted for following tanker crash
12 days ago
Louisiana’s governor is calling it a “Miracle on the Mississippi“ after all 180 to 190 people aboard a riverboat cruise ship were accounted for after a tanker collided with it in New Orleans as passengers were getting off. Thirty-two were taken to hospitals with non-critical injuries; two harbor police officers were also hospitalized and are in good condition. Firefighters and nearby vessels helped rescue passengers. The Coast Guard says the Atlantic Asphalt tanker appears to have lost control, but the cause is not yet known. A river pilot was operating it. Neither vessel hit the Crescent City Connection bridge. The river was closed after the crash. Federal investigators are expected Saturday, though a nationwide FAA ground stop could delay their arrival. The American Heritage is owned by American Cruise Lines which operates cruises along the entirely of the Mississippi River.