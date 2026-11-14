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The 50,000 Acre Wildlife Refuge In Indiana Offers Trails Flora And Fauna That Defy Imagination
By David Morgan,12 days ago
Some places earn their reputation slowly, through word of mouth and quiet discovery, and Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge near Madison, Indiana is exactly that kind of place. It’s a 50,000-acre wildlife refuge in southeastern Indiana that offers trails, flora, and fauna so extraordinary that first-time visitors often spend the drive home trying to figure out why nobody told them about it sooner.
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