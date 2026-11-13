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PREVIEW | MXC | ETBU Heading to West Coast for Regional Meet
11 days ago
PODCAST Natalie Prather | Mary Kate Mark MARSHALL, Texas – Heading to the West Coast, East Texas Baptist University will have three student-athletes compete for the men’s cross country program at the NCAA Division III Regional Meet at Whitworth University. Dakoda Womack , Chance Stewart , and Jagger Stutchman will compete for ETBU. They will run at the The Course Spokane Valley in Spokane, Wash., hosted by Whitworth. Womack, Stewart, and Stutchman all qualified by finishing in the top 15 at the American Southwest Conference Championship on October 31. Womack came in fifth at 27:49.3 and was the ASC Freshman…