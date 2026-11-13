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Kentucky STUNT Adds Four Signees
By Tim Letcher via UK Athletics,,10 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky STUNT team has announced the addition of four signees. These players will join the team for the 2027-28 season. The signees are: Isabel (Izzy) Diaz Liberty High School Brentwood, California Charlotte Lauro St. Joseph by the Sea High School Staten Island, New York Ellee Morgan Norman North High School Norman, Oklahoma Lola Nieto Yorkville High School Oswego, Illinois “Culture is very important to us as a program. Who we are and the types of people we surround ourselves with is what makes our program what it is,” said UK head coach Blair Bergmann. “This signing...