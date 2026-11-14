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FAA ground stop affects flights nationwide, delaying and canceling travel at Boise Airport
By Kalkidan Meyer,12 days ago
BOISE, Idaho — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a nationwide ground stop Friday, causing flights across the country to be canceled and delayed. WATCH | FAA ground stop grounds flights nationwide, delaying and canceling travel at Boise Airport. The Boise Airport told me it received the ground stop...