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7 Fashion Insiders On Their Favourite Piece Of Party Jewellery
By Laura Hawkins,12 days ago
It’s quite possible that, barely a fortnight into November, celebrity stylist Kate Young has already won party season jewellery: the woman behind Dakota Johnson, Julianne Moore and Rose Byrne’s red-carpet looks arrived at the CFDA Awards in New York with a gobstopper-sized diamond on her head. The piece in question – a ring on loan from IYKYK jeweller Taffin – had been secured in her signature blonde chignon with an assortment of hair ties. But party season is only just getting started, and there are plenty more stylish contenders waiting in the wings, ready to show off their most suitably iced-out pieces.