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XERF: Road-Testing The Korean Skin Tightening Treatment A-Listers Are Loving
By Kerry McDermott,12 days ago
Korea has had a hand in so many of the things we see trending on social media: creamy kimchi fried rice, snail mucin as skincare, basically any photograph of Hudson Williams… Now we can add XERF to that list. Clips of Kim Kardashian, Sienna Miller and even Barry Keoghan being zapped with the tool have landed on the internet in recent weeks, reflecting the broad church of celebrity guinea pigs queueing up to give this new, non-invasive technology a try.