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Amupitan: My Loyalty is to Constitution, Not Politicians
By Ezinwanne Onwuka (Senior Reporter),12 days ago
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has declared his allegiance to the Nigerian Constitution and the Electoral Act, insisting that he will remain impartial in the discharge of his duties ahead of the 2027 general elections. Amupitan gave the assurance on Thursday during a...
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