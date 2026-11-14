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US to Monitor Nigeria’s 2027 Presidential Election
By Ezinwanne Onwuka (Senior Reporter),12 days ago
The United States has pledged to closely monitor Nigeria’s January 16, 2027 presidential election, warning that the exercise could trigger violence amid the country’s worsening security challenges. Two senior US State Department officials gave the assurance on Thursday during a congressional hearing on insecurity and attacks on Christian...