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Kentucky needs buzzer-beating three to survive Northern Arizona’s upset bid at Rupp Arena
12 days ago
The Kentucky Wildcats have one of the most expensive rosters in college basketball. It didn’t look like money well spent for 39 minutes and 58 seconds on Friday night. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.